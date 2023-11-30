The Cleveland Cavaliers' (10-8) injury report has three players listed as they prepare for their Thursday, November 30 game against the Portland Trail Blazers (5-12) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET.

The Cavaliers took care of business in their most recent game 128-105 against the Hawks on Tuesday. In the win, Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 40 points.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ricky Rubio PG Out Personal Dean Wade PF Out Ankle 3.1 4.1 0.8 Ty Jerome SG Out Ankle 2.0 0.5 1.5

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Trail Blazers Injuries: Robert Williams III: Out For Season (Knee), Anfernee Simons: Out (Thumb), Ishmail Wainright: Out (Knee)

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and ROOT Sports NW+

BSOH and ROOT Sports NW+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

