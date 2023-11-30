The Cleveland Cavaliers, with Darius Garland, take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 128-105 win over the Hawks (his most recent action) Garland posted 19 points, eight assists and two steals.

With prop bets available for Garland, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Darius Garland Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 20.5 19.4 Rebounds 2.5 2.6 Assists 6.5 5.8 PRA -- 27.8 PR -- 22 3PM 1.5 1.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Garland's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Darius Garland Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

Garland has taken 14.3 shots per game this season and made 6.9 per game, which account for 11.9% and 12.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

Garland is averaging 4.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.9% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in possessions per game with 100.9. His opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.7 possessions per contest.

Allowing 112.5 points per game, the Trail Blazers are the 13th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Trail Blazers are 26th in the league, giving up 45.6 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 26.1 assists per contest, the Trail Blazers are the 17th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Trail Blazers have conceded 10.8 makes per contest, third in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Darius Garland vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/12/2023 33 20 2 10 2 0 0 11/23/2022 36 24 0 12 4 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.