Georges Niang will take the court for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Portland Trail Blazers.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last time out, a 128-105 win over the Hawks, Niang had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Niang, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georges Niang Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.2 9.7 Rebounds -- 4.2 4.0 Assists -- 1.1 1.2 PRA -- 13.5 14.9 PR -- 12.4 13.7 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Niang's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Georges Niang Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, he's put up 8.7% of the Cavaliers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.6 per contest.

He's put up 4.6 threes per game, or 14.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Niang's opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.7 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers rank 15th in possessions per game with 100.9.

The Trail Blazers are the 13th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 112.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Trail Blazers are 26th in the league, conceding 45.6 rebounds per contest.

Giving up 26.1 assists per game, the Trail Blazers are the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Trail Blazers are third in the league, conceding 10.8 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Georges Niang vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/15/2023 22 8 2 0 2 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.