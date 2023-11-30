Thursday's contest that pits the Morehead State Eagles (2-4) versus the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-3) at Ellis T. Johnson Arena has a projected final score of 76-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Morehead State, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM on November 30.

The Thundering Herd enter this game on the heels of an 89-78 loss to Wright State on Monday.

Marshall vs. Morehead State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

Marshall vs. Morehead State Score Prediction

Prediction: Morehead State 76, Marshall 71

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Marshall Schedule Analysis

Marshall has one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 20th-most in the country. But it also has one Quadrant 2 loss, tied for the 44th-most.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Eagles are 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 71st-most defeats.

Marshall Leaders

Abby Beeman: 16.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 5.6 AST, 3.6 STL, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

16.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 5.6 AST, 3.6 STL, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) Roshala Scott: 24.4 PTS, 49.5 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)

24.4 PTS, 49.5 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36) Breanna Campbell: 12 PTS, 2.8 STL, 50 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

12 PTS, 2.8 STL, 50 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Mahogany Matthews: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 43.6 FG%

8.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 43.6 FG% Aislynn Hayes: 8.6 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

Marshall Performance Insights

The Thundering Herd's +43 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 84.2 points per game (20th in college basketball) while giving up 75.6 per outing (329th in college basketball).

