The Morehead State Eagles (2-4) play the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Marshall Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marshall vs. Morehead State Scoring Comparison

  • The Thundering Herd's 84.2 points per game are 14.4 more points than the 69.8 the Eagles allow to opponents.
  • Marshall is 2-2 when it scores more than 69.8 points.
  • Morehead State is 2-3 when it gives up fewer than 84.2 points.
  • The Eagles put up only 4.1 fewer points per game (71.5) than the Thundering Herd allow (75.6).
  • Morehead State is 2-0 when scoring more than 75.6 points.
  • The Eagles are making 43% of their shots from the field, 3.9% lower than the Thundering Herd allow to opponents (46.9%).
  • The Thundering Herd shoot 40.2% from the field, 2.6% lower than the Eagles allow.

Marshall Leaders

  • Abby Beeman: 16.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 5.6 AST, 3.6 STL, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)
  • Roshala Scott: 24.4 PTS, 49.5 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)
  • Breanna Campbell: 12 PTS, 2.8 STL, 50 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
  • Mahogany Matthews: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 43.6 FG%
  • Aislynn Hayes: 8.6 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

Marshall Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 @ Northern Kentucky L 76-66 Truist Arena
11/20/2023 Point Park W 121-55 Cam Henderson Center
11/27/2023 @ Wright State L 89-78 Wright State University Nutter Center
11/30/2023 @ Morehead State - Ellis T. Johnson Arena
12/2/2023 Florida - Cam Henderson Center
12/11/2023 Salem (WV) - Cam Henderson Center

