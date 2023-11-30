How to Watch the Marshall vs. Morehead State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Morehead State Eagles (2-4) play the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.
Marshall Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marshall vs. Morehead State Scoring Comparison
- The Thundering Herd's 84.2 points per game are 14.4 more points than the 69.8 the Eagles allow to opponents.
- Marshall is 2-2 when it scores more than 69.8 points.
- Morehead State is 2-3 when it gives up fewer than 84.2 points.
- The Eagles put up only 4.1 fewer points per game (71.5) than the Thundering Herd allow (75.6).
- Morehead State is 2-0 when scoring more than 75.6 points.
- The Eagles are making 43% of their shots from the field, 3.9% lower than the Thundering Herd allow to opponents (46.9%).
- The Thundering Herd shoot 40.2% from the field, 2.6% lower than the Eagles allow.
Marshall Leaders
- Abby Beeman: 16.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 5.6 AST, 3.6 STL, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)
- Roshala Scott: 24.4 PTS, 49.5 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)
- Breanna Campbell: 12 PTS, 2.8 STL, 50 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
- Mahogany Matthews: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 43.6 FG%
- Aislynn Hayes: 8.6 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
Marshall Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Northern Kentucky
|L 76-66
|Truist Arena
|11/20/2023
|Point Park
|W 121-55
|Cam Henderson Center
|11/27/2023
|@ Wright State
|L 89-78
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Morehead State
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|12/2/2023
|Florida
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
|12/11/2023
|Salem (WV)
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
