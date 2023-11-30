The Morehead State Eagles (2-4) play the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Marshall Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

Marshall vs. Morehead State Scoring Comparison

The Thundering Herd's 84.2 points per game are 14.4 more points than the 69.8 the Eagles allow to opponents.

Marshall is 2-2 when it scores more than 69.8 points.

Morehead State is 2-3 when it gives up fewer than 84.2 points.

The Eagles put up only 4.1 fewer points per game (71.5) than the Thundering Herd allow (75.6).

Morehead State is 2-0 when scoring more than 75.6 points.

The Eagles are making 43% of their shots from the field, 3.9% lower than the Thundering Herd allow to opponents (46.9%).

The Thundering Herd shoot 40.2% from the field, 2.6% lower than the Eagles allow.

Marshall Leaders

Abby Beeman: 16.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 5.6 AST, 3.6 STL, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

16.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 5.6 AST, 3.6 STL, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) Roshala Scott: 24.4 PTS, 49.5 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)

24.4 PTS, 49.5 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36) Breanna Campbell: 12 PTS, 2.8 STL, 50 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

12 PTS, 2.8 STL, 50 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Mahogany Matthews: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 43.6 FG%

8.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 43.6 FG% Aislynn Hayes: 8.6 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

Marshall Schedule