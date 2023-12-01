How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Senators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Ottawa Senators (8-9) will visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (7-13-4) on Friday, with both squads coming off a defeat in their last game.
You can see the Senators try to beat the Blue Jackets on ESPN+ and BSOH.
Senators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
Blue Jackets vs Senators Additional Info
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets have given up 82 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 29th in the league.
- The Blue Jackets' 69 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 15th in the NHL.
- In the last 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.
- Defensively, the Blue Jackets have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 31 goals over that stretch.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Boone Jenner
|24
|11
|5
|16
|8
|11
|56.6%
|Zachary Werenski
|22
|1
|15
|16
|7
|11
|-
|Ivan Provorov
|24
|2
|12
|14
|14
|3
|-
|Kirill Marchenko
|22
|7
|6
|13
|4
|13
|18.8%
|Johnny Gaudreau
|24
|3
|8
|11
|10
|7
|0%
Senators Stats & Trends
- The Senators have given up 59 total goals (3.5 per game), the eighth-fewest in league action.
- The Senators' 59 total goals (3.5 per game) rank 29th in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Senators have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
- Defensively, the Senators have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that stretch.
Senators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tim Stützle
|17
|5
|17
|22
|19
|10
|49%
|Mathieu Joseph
|17
|4
|12
|16
|6
|11
|38.9%
|Brady Tkachuk
|17
|10
|5
|15
|10
|11
|50%
|Claude Giroux
|17
|5
|10
|15
|8
|7
|60.2%
|Vladimir Tarasenko
|17
|3
|10
|13
|6
|2
|66.7%
