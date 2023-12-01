The Ottawa Senators (8-9) will visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (7-13-4) on Friday, with both squads coming off a defeat in their last game.

Senators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blue Jackets vs Senators Additional Info

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets have given up 82 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 29th in the league.

The Blue Jackets' 69 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 15th in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.

Defensively, the Blue Jackets have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 31 goals over that stretch.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Boone Jenner 24 11 5 16 8 11 56.6% Zachary Werenski 22 1 15 16 7 11 - Ivan Provorov 24 2 12 14 14 3 - Kirill Marchenko 22 7 6 13 4 13 18.8% Johnny Gaudreau 24 3 8 11 10 7 0%

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators have given up 59 total goals (3.5 per game), the eighth-fewest in league action.

The Senators' 59 total goals (3.5 per game) rank 29th in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Senators have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Defensively, the Senators have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that stretch.

Senators Key Players