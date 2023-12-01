The Ottawa Senators' Tim Stutzle and the Columbus Blue Jackets' Zachary Werenski are two of the top players to keep an eye on when these squads face off on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, at Nationwide Arena.

Blue Jackets vs. Senators Game Information

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Werenski is a top offensive contributor for his club with 16 points (0.7 per game), as he has totaled one goal and 15 assists in 22 games (playing 23:24 per game).

With 16 total points (0.7 per game), including 11 goals and five assists through 24 games, Boone Jenner is pivotal for Columbus' attack.

This season, Columbus' Ivan Provorov has 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) this season.

In the crease, Spencer Martin has a 2-5-1 record this season, with a .903 save percentage (33rd in the league). In 9 games, he has 241 saves, and has allowed 26 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Senators Players to Watch

Stuetzle is one of Ottawa's leading contributors with 22 points. He has scored five goals and picked up 17 assists this season.

Mathieu Joseph has chipped in with 16 points (four goals, 12 assists).

Claude Giroux's total of 15 points is via five goals and 10 assists.

Anton Forsberg's record is 3-4-0. He has given up 22 goals (3.51 goals against average) and recorded 125 saves.

Blue Jackets vs. Senators Stat Comparison

Senators Rank Senators AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 7th 3.47 Goals Scored 2.88 24th 25th 3.47 Goals Allowed 3.42 23rd 11th 31.8 Shots 30.4 17th 13th 30.2 Shots Allowed 33.4 29th 20th 18.92% Power Play % 10.96% 28th 26th 74.58% Penalty Kill % 89.23% 2nd

