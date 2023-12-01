Player props are listed for Tim Stutzle and Zachary Werenski, among others, when the Ottawa Senators visit the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Blue Jackets vs. Senators Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blue Jackets vs. Senators Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Zachary Werenski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Werenski's 16 points are important for Columbus. He has put up one goal and 15 assists in 22 games.

Werenski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Nov. 29 0 1 1 3 vs. Bruins Nov. 27 0 0 0 2 at Hurricanes Nov. 26 0 0 0 2 at Devils Nov. 24 0 0 0 4 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 22 0 4 4 2

Boone Jenner Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)

Boone Jenner is a top offensive contributor for Columbus with 16 total points this season. He has scored 11 goals and added five assists in 24 games.

Jenner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Nov. 29 0 0 0 1 vs. Bruins Nov. 27 0 2 2 0 at Hurricanes Nov. 26 0 0 0 3 at Devils Nov. 24 1 0 1 2 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 22 2 0 2 2

Ivan Provorov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Ivan Provorov has scored two goals on the season, chipping in 12 assists.

Provorov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Nov. 29 0 0 0 1 vs. Bruins Nov. 27 1 0 1 2 at Hurricanes Nov. 26 0 0 0 1 at Devils Nov. 24 0 0 0 3 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 22 0 1 1 3

NHL Props Today: Ottawa Senators

Tim Stützle Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Stuetzle has been a major player for Ottawa this season, with 22 points in 17 games.

Stuetzle Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Nov. 27 0 0 0 3 vs. Islanders Nov. 24 1 1 2 6 vs. Wild Nov. 18 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Wings Nov. 16 1 2 3 4 vs. Flames Nov. 11 0 2 2 2

Mathieu Joseph Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Mathieu Joseph is another of Ottawa's most productive contributors through 17 games, with four goals and 12 assists.

Joseph Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Nov. 27 0 0 0 0 vs. Islanders Nov. 24 0 2 2 1 vs. Wild Nov. 18 0 0 0 3 vs. Red Wings Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Flames Nov. 11 1 0 1 3

