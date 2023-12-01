Will David Jiricek Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 1?
On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the Ottawa Senators. Is David Jiricek going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will David Jiricek score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Jiricek stats and insights
- In one of 19 games this season, Jiricek scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Senators.
- Jiricek has no points on the power play.
- Jiricek's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have given up 59 goals in total (3.5 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Senators have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Jiricek recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:08
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|15:23
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|11:15
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:08
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:54
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:42
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:37
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:49
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|12:06
|Away
|L 2-1
Blue Jackets vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
