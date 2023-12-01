Will Johnny Gaudreau Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 1?
Should you bet on Johnny Gaudreau to light the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Ottawa Senators meet up on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Gaudreau stats and insights
- Gaudreau has scored in three of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Senators yet this season.
- Gaudreau has picked up two assists on the power play.
- Gaudreau averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have conceded 59 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Senators have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Gaudreau recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|21:23
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|19:09
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|18:56
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|20:51
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|16:54
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|24:00
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|19:44
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:42
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|19:20
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:58
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
Blue Jackets vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
