Kirill Marchenko will be on the ice when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Ottawa Senators play at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. Prop bets for Marchenko in that upcoming Blue Jackets-Senators game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Kirill Marchenko vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Marchenko Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Marchenko has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 15:08 on the ice per game.

In seven of 22 games this year, Marchenko has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Marchenko has registered a point in a game 11 times this year over 22 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Marchenko has an assist in five of 22 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Marchenko's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

Marchenko has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Marchenko Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 59 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 22 Games 3 13 Points 3 7 Goals 1 6 Assists 2

