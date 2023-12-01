The Ottawa Senators (8-9) square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets (7-13-4) at Nationwide Arena on Friday, December 1 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSOH, with both teams back in action after a loss. The Senators were defeated by the Florida Panthers 5-0 in their most recent outing, while the Blue Jackets are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

Over the past 10 contests, the Blue Jackets are 3-6-1 while scoring 31 total goals (two power-play goals on 28 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 7.1%). They have given up 30 goals.

Blue Jackets vs. Senators Predictions for Friday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final tally of Blue Jackets 4, Senators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blue Jackets (+125)

Blue Jackets (+125) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)

Blue Jackets vs Senators Additional Info

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets have a record of 7-13-4 this season and are 1-4-5 in overtime games.

Columbus has earned seven points (2-5-3) in its 10 games decided by one goal.

This season the Blue Jackets recorded just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Columbus has three points (1-6-1) when scoring two goals this season.

The Blue Jackets have scored more than two goals in 13 games, earning 15 points from those contests.

This season, Columbus has capitalized on a single power-play goal in six games and registered 10 points with a record of 4-0-2.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Columbus is 2-4-2 (six points).

The Blue Jackets have been outshot by opponents in 16 games, going 5-9-2 to register 12 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Senators Rank Senators AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 6th 3.47 Goals Scored 2.88 25th 24th 3.47 Goals Allowed 3.42 22nd 10th 31.8 Shots 30.4 18th 14th 30.2 Shots Allowed 33.4 29th 19th 18.92% Power Play % 10.96% 28th 26th 74.58% Penalty Kill % 89.23% 2nd

Blue Jackets vs. Senators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

