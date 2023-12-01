The St. John's Red Storm (4-2) hit the court against the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3) as 3.5-point favorites on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup has an over/under of 146.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

West Virginia vs. St. John's Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: WVU Coliseum

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under St. John's -3.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mountaineers Betting Records & Stats

West Virginia has yet to play a game this season that ended with a combined score over 146.5 points.

West Virginia has had an average of 124.8 points scored in its games so far this season, 21.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

West Virginia has a 3-2-0 record against the spread this year.

West Virginia was defeated in both of the contests it has played as underdogs this season.

The Mountaineers have played as an underdog of +155 or more once this season and lost that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that West Virginia has a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

West Virginia vs. St. John's Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total St. John's 4 66.7% 79.8 142.5 71.7 133.9 146.3 West Virginia 0 0% 62.7 142.5 62.2 133.9 133.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional West Virginia Insights & Trends

The Mountaineers' 62.7 points per game are 9.0 fewer points than the 71.7 the Red Storm allow.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

West Virginia vs. St. John's Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) St. John's 2-4-0 1-3 4-2-0 West Virginia 3-2-0 1-1 0-5-0

West Virginia vs. St. John's Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

St. John's West Virginia 11-5 Home Record 13-4 3-8 Away Record 3-8 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.4 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.6 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-5-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.