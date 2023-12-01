Will Zachary Werenski Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 1?
Will Zachary Werenski find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets square off against the Ottawa Senators on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Zachary Werenski score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Werenski stats and insights
- Werenski has scored in one of 22 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Senators yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 1.9% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Senators defensive stats
- On defense, the Senators have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 59 goals in total (3.5 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Werenski recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|23:07
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|22:16
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|23:36
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|24:41
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|4
|0
|4
|20:10
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:00
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|21:34
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|25:40
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|24:05
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|24:23
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.