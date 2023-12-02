Sportsbooks have listed player props for Evan Mobley, Cade Cunningham and others when the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDETX and BSOH

BSDETX and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Cavaliers vs Pistons Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (Over: -106) 10.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -169)

Mobley's 16.5 points per game average is 1.0 less than Saturday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 10.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (10.5).

Mobley's season-long assist average -- 3.1 per game -- is 0.6 higher than Saturday's assist over/under (2.5).

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -118) 5.5 (Over: +114) 5.5 (Over: +120) 2.5 (Over: -185)

Saturday's points prop for Donovan Mitchell is 28.5. That's 0.9 more than his season average.

His rebound average -- 5.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Saturday.

Mitchell has picked up 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Saturday's over/under (5.5).

His 2.9 made three-pointers average is 0.4 higher than his over/under on Saturday.

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: -120)

The 13.5-point over/under set for Max Strus on Saturday is 0.4 lower than his season scoring average of 13.9.

He averages 1.0 more rebound than his over/under on Saturday (which is 4.5).

Strus averages 3.9 assists, 0.4 more than his over/under for Saturday.

Strus averages 2.8 made three-pointers, 0.3 more than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: -135)

The 22.3 points Cunningham scores per game are 0.2 less than his prop total on Saturday.

He averages 0.1 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 3.5).

Cunningham averages 7.1 assists, 0.6 more than his over/under for Saturday.

Cunningham's 2.1 three-pointers made per game is 0.6 more than his over/under on Saturday.

