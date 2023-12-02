Who is the team to beat at the top of the CUSA entering Week 14 of the college football schedule? Our power rankings below tell you all you need to know about each team ahead of this week's action.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

CUSA Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Liberty

Current Record: 12-0 | Projected Record: 13-0

12-0 | 13-0 Odds to Win CUSA: -375

-375 Overall Rank: 23rd

23rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 127th

127th Last Game: W 42-28 vs UTEP

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Liberty jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: New Mexico State

New Mexico State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

2. New Mexico State

Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 9-4

10-3 | 9-4 Odds to Win CUSA: +500

+500 Overall Rank: 62nd

62nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 125th

125th Last Game: W 20-17 vs Jacksonville State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find New Mexico State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Liberty

Liberty Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

3. Jacksonville State

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 7-4

8-4 | 7-4 Overall Rank: 66th

66th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 120th

120th Last Game: L 20-17 vs New Mexico State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Jacksonville State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

4. Western Kentucky

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 6-5

7-5 | 6-5 Odds to Win CUSA: +600

+600 Overall Rank: 73rd

73rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 93rd

93rd Last Game: W 41-28 vs Florida International

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Western Kentucky jerseys, shirts, and much more.

5. Middle Tennessee

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 3-8

4-8 | 3-8 Odds to Win CUSA: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 97th

97th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 83rd

83rd Last Game: L 23-20 vs Sam Houston

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Middle Tennessee jerseys, shirts, and much more.

6. Sam Houston

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-9 | 2-9 Overall Rank: 106th

106th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 105th

105th Last Game: W 23-20 vs Middle Tennessee

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Sam Houston jerseys, shirts, and much more.

7. UTEP

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-9 | 2-9 Odds to Win CUSA: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 112th

112th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 82nd

82nd Last Game: L 42-28 vs Liberty

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find UTEP jerseys, shirts, and much more.

8. Louisiana Tech

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-9 | 2-9 Odds to Win CUSA: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 124th

124th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 99th

99th Last Game: L 56-17 vs Jacksonville State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Louisiana Tech jerseys, shirts, and much more.

9. Florida International

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 3-8

4-8 | 3-8 Odds to Win CUSA: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 130th

130th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 117th

117th Last Game: L 41-28 vs Western Kentucky

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Florida International jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.