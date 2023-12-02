Saturday's contest between the Florida Gators (6-1) and the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-4) at Cam Henderson Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-65, heavily favoring Florida to take home the win. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 2.

The Thundering Herd head into this contest after a 67-64 loss to Morehead State on Thursday.

Marshall vs. Florida Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Marshall vs. Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 81, Marshall 65

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Marshall Schedule Analysis

On November 12, the Thundering Herd picked up their best win of the season, a 79-74 victory over the Chattanooga Mocs, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 123) in our computer rankings.

Marshall has one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 22nd-most in Division I. But it also has one Quadrant 2 loss, tied for the 48th-most.

The Thundering Herd have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (two).

Marshall Leaders

Abby Beeman: 15.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 5.5 AST, 3.2 STL, 44.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35)

15.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 5.5 AST, 3.2 STL, 44.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35) Roshala Scott: 21.0 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)

21.0 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39) Mahogany Matthews: 9.0 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 43.5 FG%

9.0 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 43.5 FG% Breanna Campbell: 11.2 PTS, 2.4 STL, 45.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

11.2 PTS, 2.4 STL, 45.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Aislynn Hayes: 8.8 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)

Marshall Performance Insights

The Thundering Herd outscore opponents by 6.6 points per game (scoring 80.8 points per game to rank 32nd in college basketball while allowing 74.2 per outing to rank 322nd in college basketball) and have a +40 scoring differential overall.

