How to Watch Marshall vs. Miami (OH) on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-4) face the Miami (OH) RedHawks (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on ESPN+.
Marshall vs. Miami (OH) Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- Old Dominion vs Northeastern (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Jacksonville vs Georgia Southern (3:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Winthrop vs Coastal Carolina (3:30 PM ET | December 2)
Marshall Stats Insights
- This season, the Thundering Herd have a 40.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% lower than the 42.4% of shots the RedHawks' opponents have knocked down.
- Marshall has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.4% from the field.
- The Thundering Herd are the 144th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the RedHawks sit at 253rd.
- The 74 points per game the Thundering Herd average are 8.7 more points than the RedHawks give up (65.3).
- Marshall is 2-2 when scoring more than 65.3 points.
Marshall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Marshall averaged 84.5 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 79.4 points per contest.
- The Thundering Herd ceded 69.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 4.2 fewer points than they allowed in away games (73.6).
- At home, Marshall averaged 0.1 fewer treys per game (8.2) than in road games (8.3). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (32.6%) compared to in away games (34.6%).
Marshall Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Florida International
|W 80-69
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/21/2023
|Oakland
|L 78-71
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|@ Kentucky
|L 118-82
|Rupp Arena
|12/2/2023
|Miami (OH)
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
|12/6/2023
|Duquesne
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Ohio
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.