Who is the team to beat at the top of the MWC entering Week 14 of the college football schedule? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team ahead of this week's action.

MWC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. UNLV

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 8-3

9-3 | 8-3 Odds to Win MWC: +1000

+1000 Overall Rank: 40th

40th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 97th

97th Last Game: L 37-31 vs San Jose State

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Boise State

Boise State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 TV Channel:

2. Boise State

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 6-5

7-5 | 6-5 Odds to Win MWC: +900

+900 Overall Rank: 43rd

43rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 72nd

72nd Last Game: W 27-19 vs Air Force

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: UNLV

UNLV Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 TV Channel:

3. San Jose State

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 6-5

7-5 | 6-5 Odds to Win MWC: +1600

+1600 Overall Rank: 53rd

53rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 73rd

73rd Last Game: W 37-31 vs UNLV

4. Air Force

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 7-4

8-4 | 7-4 Odds to Win MWC: -120

-120 Overall Rank: 61st

61st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 104th

104th Last Game: L 27-19 vs Boise State

5. Fresno State

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 8-3

8-4 | 8-3 Odds to Win MWC: +260

+260 Overall Rank: 64th

64th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 113th

113th Last Game: L 33-18 vs San Diego State

6. Wyoming

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 6-4

8-4 | 6-4 Odds to Win MWC: +1800

+1800 Overall Rank: 67th

67th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 63rd

63rd Last Game: W 42-6 vs Nevada

7. Colorado State

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 5-6

5-7 | 5-6 Odds to Win MWC: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 94th

94th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 87th

87th Last Game: L 27-24 vs Hawaii

8. Utah State

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 5-6

6-6 | 5-6 Odds to Win MWC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 95th

95th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 89th

89th Last Game: W 44-41 vs New Mexico

9. San Diego State

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 2-9

4-8 | 2-9 Odds to Win MWC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 105th

105th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 76th

76th Last Game: W 33-18 vs Fresno State

10. New Mexico

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 3-8

4-8 | 3-8 Odds to Win MWC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 113th

113th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 86th

86th Last Game: L 44-41 vs Utah State

11. Hawaii

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 3-9

5-8 | 3-9 Odds to Win MWC: +75000

+75000 Overall Rank: 115th

115th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 80th

80th Last Game: W 27-24 vs Colorado State

12. Nevada

Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 2-8

2-10 | 2-8 Odds to Win MWC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 122nd

122nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 96th

96th Last Game: L 42-6 vs Wyoming

