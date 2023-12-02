The MAC Championship Game is between the No. 23 Toledo Rockets (11-1) and the Miami (OH) RedHawks (10-2) on December 2, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Toledo owns the 28th-ranked defense this year (20.4 points allowed per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 20th-best with 35.3 points per game. Miami (OH) ranks 67th in the FBS with 27.3 points per game, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks eighth-best by surrendering only 16.3 points per game.

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Ford Field

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Key Statistics

Toledo Miami (OH) 430.5 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333 (102nd) 331.5 (33rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.3 (24th) 211.9 (8th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.8 (72nd) 218.6 (75th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.3 (113th) 18 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (25th) 18 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (103rd)

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn has thrown for 2,375 yards, completing 65.1% of his passes and collecting 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 530 yards (44.2 ypg) on 110 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Peny Boone has carried the ball 183 times for a team-high 1,359 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 15 times. He's also tacked on 13 catches for 186 yards (15.5 per game) and one touchdown via the pass.

Jerjuan Newton's 570 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 64 times and has collected 43 receptions and nine touchdowns.

Junior Vandeross III has put up a 505-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 38 passes on 58 targets.

Anthony Torres has been the target of 31 passes and hauled in 21 catches for 378 yards, an average of 31.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert has recored 1,634 passing yards, or 136.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59% of his passes and has collected 14 touchdowns with five interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 11.7 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner two times.

The team's top rusher, Rashad Amos, has carried the ball 161 times for 813 yards (67.8 per game) with 10 touchdowns.

Kenny Tracy has been given 46 carries and totaled 250 yards with two touchdowns.

Gage Larvadain paces his team with 642 receiving yards on 37 catches with seven touchdowns.

Joe Wilkins has racked up 343 receiving yards (28.6 yards per game) and one touchdown on 25 receptions.

Cade McDonald's 26 grabs (on 39 targets) have netted him 339 yards (28.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

