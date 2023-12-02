Troy vs. Appalachian State: Sun Belt Championship, spread, over/under and promo codes – December 2
In this year's Sun Belt Championship Game, the Troy Trojans are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-6.5) over the Appalachian State Mountaineers. Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Alabama will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under in this contest is 52.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Troy vs. Appalachian State matchup.
Troy vs. Appalachian State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Troy, Alabama
- Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Troy vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Troy Moneyline
|Appalachian State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Troy (-6.5)
|52.5
|-275
|+210
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Troy (-6.5)
|52.5
|-250
|+202
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 14 Odds
Troy vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends
- Troy has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- The Trojans have an ATS record of 4-1 when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites this season.
- Appalachian State has won six games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing six times.
- The Mountaineers have won each of their two games this year when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.