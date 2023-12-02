How to Watch USC vs. Gonzaga on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-1) aim to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the USC Trojans (5-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. The game airs on ESPN.
USC vs. Gonzaga Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: ESPN
USC Stats Insights
- The Trojans are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points higher than the 37.6% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- USC is 5-1 when it shoots better than 37.6% from the field.
- The Trojans are the 184th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 13th.
- The 79.3 points per game the Trojans put up are 14.6 more points than the Bulldogs give up (64.7).
- USC has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 64.7 points.
Gonzaga Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs' 49.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.6 percentage points higher than the Trojans have given up to their opponents (40.0%).
- Gonzaga is 5-0 when it shoots better than 40.0% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans sit at 237th.
- The Bulldogs' 83.0 points per game are 14.3 more points than the 68.7 the Trojans allow to opponents.
- Gonzaga is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 79.3 points.
USC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively USC played better when playing at home last year, putting up 76.2 points per game, compared to 68.2 per game in road games.
- The Trojans gave up 66.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 66.2.
- At home, USC averaged 2.0 more three-pointers per game (7.1) than when playing on the road (5.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to in road games (29.8%).
Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Gonzaga scored 92.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 84.8.
- The Bulldogs gave up 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 78.4 away.
- Beyond the arc, Gonzaga made more treys away (7.6 per game) than at home (7.4) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (40.0%) than at home (37.1%).
USC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Seton Hall
|W 71-63
|LionTree Arena
|11/24/2023
|Oklahoma
|L 72-70
|LionTree Arena
|11/29/2023
|Eastern Washington
|W 106-78
|Galen Center
|12/2/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|MGM Grand Garden Arena
|12/10/2023
|Long Beach State
|-
|Galen Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
Gonzaga Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Syracuse
|W 76-57
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/23/2023
|UCLA
|W 69-65
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|CSU Bakersfield
|W 81-65
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|12/2/2023
|USC
|-
|MGM Grand Garden Arena
|12/5/2023
|UAPB
|-
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Washington
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
