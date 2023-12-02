The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-0) look to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

West Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

West Virginia vs. Saint Bonaventure Scoring Comparison

  • The Bonnies score 9.8 more points per game (60.3) than the Mountaineers give up (50.5).
  • Saint Bonaventure has put together a 2-5 record in games it scores more than 50.5 points.
  • West Virginia has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.3 points.
  • The Mountaineers score 9.6 more points per game (75) than the Bonnies give up (65.4).
  • West Virginia has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 65.4 points.
  • When Saint Bonaventure allows fewer than 75 points, it is 2-3.
  • The Mountaineers shoot 44.9% from the field, 3% higher than the Bonnies concede defensively.

West Virginia Leaders

  • Jordan Harrison: 12.8 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 48.9 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)
  • Lauren Fields: 13.2 PTS, 3.2 STL, 46 FG%, 40 3PT% (16-for-40)
  • JJ Quinerly: 16.3 PTS, 3 STL, 47.4 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)
  • Kyah Watson: 7.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 55.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)
  • Tavy Diggs: 6.2 PTS, 47.2 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

West Virginia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 George Washington W 54-51 Roberto Clemente Coliseum
11/24/2023 Charlotte W 84-56 Roberto Clemente Coliseum
11/25/2023 Southern Illinois W 73-55 Roberto Clemente Coliseum
12/2/2023 Saint Bonaventure - WVU Coliseum
12/4/2023 Penn State - WVU Coliseum
12/10/2023 Delaware State - WVU Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.