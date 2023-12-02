The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-0) look to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

West Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

West Virginia vs. Saint Bonaventure Scoring Comparison

The Bonnies score 9.8 more points per game (60.3) than the Mountaineers give up (50.5).

Saint Bonaventure has put together a 2-5 record in games it scores more than 50.5 points.

West Virginia has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.3 points.

The Mountaineers score 9.6 more points per game (75) than the Bonnies give up (65.4).

West Virginia has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 65.4 points.

When Saint Bonaventure allows fewer than 75 points, it is 2-3.

The Mountaineers shoot 44.9% from the field, 3% higher than the Bonnies concede defensively.

West Virginia Leaders

Jordan Harrison: 12.8 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 48.9 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

12.8 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 48.9 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Lauren Fields: 13.2 PTS, 3.2 STL, 46 FG%, 40 3PT% (16-for-40)

13.2 PTS, 3.2 STL, 46 FG%, 40 3PT% (16-for-40) JJ Quinerly: 16.3 PTS, 3 STL, 47.4 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

16.3 PTS, 3 STL, 47.4 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Kyah Watson: 7.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 55.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)

7.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 55.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10) Tavy Diggs: 6.2 PTS, 47.2 FG%

West Virginia Schedule