On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the Boston Bruins. Is Adam Boqvist going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Adam Boqvist score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Boqvist stats and insights

Boqvist is yet to score through 11 games this season.

In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.

Boqvist has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 58 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Boqvist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:13 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:51 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:30 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:35 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:38 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 15:51 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:45 Away L 5-2 11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:45 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:49 Away L 5-4 10/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:32 Home L 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+

NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.