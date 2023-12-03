On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the Boston Bruins. Is Adam Boqvist going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Adam Boqvist score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Boqvist stats and insights

  • Boqvist is yet to score through 11 games this season.
  • In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.
  • Boqvist has no points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have conceded 58 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Boqvist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:13 Home W 4-2
11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:51 Home L 4-2
11/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:30 Home W 5-2
11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:35 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:38 Away W 2-1
11/22/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 15:51 Home W 7-3
11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:45 Away L 5-2
11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:45 Away L 4-3 SO
11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:49 Away L 5-4
10/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:32 Home L 4-0

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

