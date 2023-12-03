Adam Fantilli will be on the ice when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Boston Bruins meet at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. Prop bets for Fantilli are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Adam Fantilli vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Fantilli Season Stats Insights

Fantilli has averaged 15:27 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -11).

Fantilli has a goal in five games this season through 25 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Fantilli has a point in 10 of 25 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Fantilli has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in six of 25 games played.

Fantilli's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 27.8% of Fantilli going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Fantilli Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 58 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+19) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 25 Games 1 11 Points 0 5 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

