Allen Robinson II did not participate in his most recent practice. The Pittsburgh Steelers have a game against the Arizona Cardinals at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. All of Robinson's stats can be found below.

In the air, Robinson has been targeted 35 times, with season stats of 185 yards on 23 receptions (8.0 per catch) and zero TDs.

Allen Robinson II Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Rest

The Steelers have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Calvin Austin III (DNP/ankle): 16 Rec; 170 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 13 Injury Reports

Steelers vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Robinson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 35 23 185 51 0 8.0

Robinson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 8 5 64 0 Week 2 Browns 3 2 12 0 Week 3 @Raiders 4 4 24 0 Week 4 @Texans 2 1 8 0 Week 5 Ravens 9 5 29 0 Week 7 @Rams 1 1 7 0 Week 8 Jaguars 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Titans 2 1 10 0 Week 11 @Browns 4 3 20 0 Week 12 @Bengals 1 1 11 0

