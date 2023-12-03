Will Allen Robinson II Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Allen Robinson II did not participate in his most recent practice. The Pittsburgh Steelers have a game against the Arizona Cardinals at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. All of Robinson's stats can be found below.
In the air, Robinson has been targeted 35 times, with season stats of 185 yards on 23 receptions (8.0 per catch) and zero TDs.
Allen Robinson II Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Rest
- The Steelers have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Calvin Austin III (DNP/ankle): 16 Rec; 170 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 13 Injury Reports
Steelers vs. Cardinals Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Robinson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|35
|23
|185
|51
|0
|8.0
Robinson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|49ers
|8
|5
|64
|0
|Week 2
|Browns
|3
|2
|12
|0
|Week 3
|@Raiders
|4
|4
|24
|0
|Week 4
|@Texans
|2
|1
|8
|0
|Week 5
|Ravens
|9
|5
|29
|0
|Week 7
|@Rams
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 8
|Jaguars
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Titans
|2
|1
|10
|0
|Week 11
|@Browns
|4
|3
|20
|0
|Week 12
|@Bengals
|1
|1
|11
|0
