In the Week 13 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Amari Cooper hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Amari Cooper score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Cooper's 765 yards receiving (69.5 per game) pace all receivers on the Browns. He's been targeted on 86 occasions, and has collected 47 receptions and two TDs.

Cooper has made two touchdown catches this season in 11 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Amari Cooper Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 7 3 37 0 Week 2 @Steelers 10 7 90 0 Week 3 Titans 8 7 116 1 Week 4 Ravens 6 1 16 0 Week 6 49ers 8 4 108 0 Week 7 @Colts 8 2 22 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 11 6 89 0 Week 9 Cardinals 5 5 139 1 Week 10 @Ravens 9 6 98 0 Week 11 Steelers 8 4 34 0 Week 12 @Broncos 6 2 16 0

