When the Cleveland Browns meet the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13, Amari Cooper will be up against a Rams pass defense featuring Ahkello Witherspoon. For more stats and insights on this matchup, continue reading.

Browns vs. Rams Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Amari Cooper Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Rams 88.5 8.0 27 88 7.87

Amari Cooper vs. Ahkello Witherspoon Insights

Amari Cooper & the Browns' Offense

Amari Cooper has collected 47 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 765 (69.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 86 times and has two touchdowns.

Through the air, Cleveland ranks fifth-last in the league in passing yards with 1,993 (181.2 per contest) and 29th in passing TDs (nine).

The Browns have been midde-of-the-road this season in points (21.7 per game), ranking 17th in the league.

Cleveland, which is averaging 35.5 pass attempts per game, ranks 11th in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Browns rank 20th in the NFL in pass attempts, passing the ball 41 times this year. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 51.3%.

Ahkello Witherspoon & the Rams' Defense

Ahkello Witherspoon has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 27 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and nine passes defended to his name.

Defensively, Los Angeles is ranked 12th in passing yards conceded in the league, at 2,397 (217.9 per game).

The Rams' points-against average on defense is 15th in the NFL, at 21.3 per game.

Five players have recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have allowed a touchdown pass to 10 players this season.

Amari Cooper vs. Ahkello Witherspoon Advanced Stats

Amari Cooper Ahkello Witherspoon Rec. Targets 86 54 Def. Targets Receptions 47 9 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 16.3 26 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 765 27 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 69.5 2.5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 154 2.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 8 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 2 Interceptions

