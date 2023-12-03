Top Player Prop Bets for Blue Jackets vs. Bruins on December 3, 2023
Oddsmakers have listed player props for David Pastrnak, Zachary Werenski and others when the Boston Bruins host the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets
Zachary Werenski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Werenski has scored one goal (0.0 per game) and put up 17 assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the Columbus offense with 18 total points (0.8 per game).
Werenski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 29
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Devils
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|4
Boone Jenner Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)
Boone Jenner has helped lead the attack for Columbus this season with 12 goals and five assists.
Jenner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 27
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Devils
|Nov. 24
|1
|0
|1
|2
Ivan Provorov Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
Ivan Provorov is a key player on offense for Columbus with two goals and 13 assists.
Provorov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 27
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Devils
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
One of Boston's top offensive players this season is Pastrnak, who has scored 36 points in 23 games (14 goals and 22 assists).
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 2
|1
|2
|3
|10
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Rangers
|Nov. 25
|1
|0
|1
|6
|vs. Red Wings
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|5
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +120)
Brad Marchand has racked up 20 points (0.9 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 12 assists.
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|8
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Rangers
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Red Wings
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
