David Njoku has a decent matchup when his Cleveland Browns face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Rams have given up 217.9 passing yards per game, 14th in the league.

Njoku has hauled in 51 passes on 78 targets for 492 yards and two scores, averaging 44.7 yards per game this season.

Njoku vs. the Rams

Njoku vs the Rams (since 2021): No games

No games Los Angeles has given up 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Rams have conceded a TD pass to 10 opposing players this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Los Angeles on the season.

Njoku will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this week. The Rams concede 217.9 passing yards per contest.

The Rams' defense is third in the league by allowing one passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (11 total passing TDs).

David Njoku Receiving Props vs. the Rams

Receiving Yards: 46.5 (-115)

Njoku Receiving Insights

Njoku, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in eight of 11 games this season.

Njoku has received 19.9% of his team's 391 passing attempts this season (78 targets).

He has been targeted 78 times, averaging 6.3 yards per target (103rd in NFL).

Njoku has had a touchdown catch in two of 11 games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has two total touchdowns this season (10.0% of his team's 20 offensive TDs).

Njoku (12 red zone targets) has been targeted 29.3% of the time in the red zone (41 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Njoku's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Broncos 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 6 REC / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 11/19/2023 Week 11 15 TAR / 7 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 TAR / 6 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 4 REC / 26 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 10/29/2023 Week 8 8 TAR / 4 REC / 77 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

