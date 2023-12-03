Diontae Johnson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Pittsburgh Steelers play the Arizona Cardinals at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. Trying to find Johnson's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Entering Week 13, Johnson has 30 receptions for 385 yards -- 12.8 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 55 occasions.

Diontae Johnson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Illness

The Steelers have two other receivers on the injury list this week: Allen Robinson II (DNP/nir - rest): 23 Rec; 185 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Calvin Austin III (DNP/ankle): 16 Rec; 170 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 13 Injury Reports

Steelers vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Johnson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 55 30 385 135 1 12.8

Johnson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 6 3 48 0 Week 7 @Rams 6 5 79 0 Week 8 Jaguars 14 8 85 0 Week 9 Titans 9 7 90 1 Week 10 Packers 4 1 17 0 Week 11 @Browns 8 2 16 0 Week 12 @Bengals 8 4 50 0

