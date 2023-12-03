Diontae Johnson will be running routes against the 15th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Johnson has posted a 385-yard campaign thus} far (55.0 yards per game) with one TD, hauling in 30 passes out of 55 targets.

Johnson vs. the Cardinals

Johnson vs the Cardinals (since 2021): No games

No games Five players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Arizona in the 2023 season.

17 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Cardinals this year.

Arizona has allowed two or more TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

The 218.4 passing yards the Cardinals yield per game makes them the 15th-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

So far this year, the Cardinals have given up 21 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.8 per game. That ranks 29th among NFL teams.

Steelers Player Previews

Diontae Johnson Receiving Props vs. the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 48.5 (-115)

Johnson Receiving Insights

In three of seven games this season, Johnson has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Johnson has been targeted on 55 of his team's 346 passing attempts this season (15.9% target share).

He has been targeted 55 times, averaging 7.0 yards per target (83rd in NFL).

Johnson has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has one touchdown this season (6.7% of his team's 15 offensive TDs).

With six red zone targets, Johnson has been on the receiving end of 20.7% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.

Johnson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bengals 11/26/2023 Week 12 8 TAR / 4 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 11/19/2023 Week 11 8 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/2/2023 Week 9 9 TAR / 7 REC / 90 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/29/2023 Week 8 14 TAR / 8 REC / 85 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

