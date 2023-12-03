The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest against the Boston Bruins is set for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Dmitri Voronkov light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Dmitri Voronkov score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Voronkov stats and insights

  • Voronkov has scored in five of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 21.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

  • On defense, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 58 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 17.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Voronkov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/1/2023 Senators 1 1 0 8:56 Home W 4-2
11/29/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 13:37 Home L 4-2
11/27/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 14:40 Home W 5-2
11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:34 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:54 Away W 2-1
11/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 11:19 Home W 7-3
11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:43 Away L 5-2
11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:57 Away L 4-3
11/16/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:36 Home L 3-2
11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:26 Home L 5-3

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

