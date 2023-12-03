On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets square off with the Boston Bruins. Is Erik Gudbranson going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Erik Gudbranson score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Gudbranson stats and insights

  • In two of 25 games this season, Gudbranson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Bruins this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Gudbranson has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 6.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have conceded 58 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Gudbranson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:10 Home W 4-2
11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:36 Home L 4-2
11/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:37 Home W 5-2
11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:13 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Devils 1 0 1 22:45 Away W 2-1
11/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 20:47 Home W 7-3
11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:02 Away L 5-2
11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:19 Away L 4-3
11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:06 Home L 3-2
11/14/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 18:15 Home L 5-3

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

