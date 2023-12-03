Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens will be up against a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals are ranked 15th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 218.4 per game.

Pickens' 40 catches (on 73 targets) have netted him a team-leading 662 yards (60.2 per game) and three TDs this season.

Pickens vs. the Cardinals

Pickens vs the Cardinals (since 2021): No games

No games Five players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Arizona in the 2023 season.

The Cardinals have allowed 17 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Arizona has allowed three players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Pickens will play against the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this week. The Cardinals give up 218.4 passing yards per game.

The Cardinals have the No. 29 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, conceding 21 this season (1.8 per game).

Steelers Player Previews

George Pickens Receiving Props vs. the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 45.5 (-111)

Pickens Receiving Insights

Pickens, in seven of 11 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Pickens has 21.1% of his team's target share (73 targets on 346 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 73 times, averaging 9.1 yards per target (25th in NFL).

Pickens has a touchdown catch in three of 11 games this year, but no games with more than one.

He has scored three of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (20.0%).

Pickens has been targeted six times in the red zone (20.7% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts).

Pickens' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bengals 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 3 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 11/19/2023 Week 11 6 TAR / 4 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 3 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/2/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 2 REC / -1 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 1 REC / 22 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

