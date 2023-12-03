Ivan Provorov and the Columbus Blue Jackets will be in action on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Boston Bruins. Considering a bet on Provorov? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Ivan Provorov vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Provorov Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Provorov has a plus-minus rating of -4, while averaging 23:04 on the ice per game.

Provorov has a goal in two of 25 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In 14 of 25 games this season, Provorov has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In 12 of 25 games this year, Provorov has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 42.6% that Provorov goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Provorov has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Provorov Stats vs. the Bruins

On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 58 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +19.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 25 Games 4 15 Points 1 2 Goals 1 13 Assists 0

