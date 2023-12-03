Will Jaylen Warren get into the end zone when the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals meet in Week 13 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Jaylen Warren score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a TD)

Warren has 542 yards on 93 carries (49.3 ypg), with three touchdowns.

And Warren has caught 37 passes for 247 yards (22.5 per game).

Warren has scored a rushing touchdown in three games.

Jaylen Warren Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 49ers 3 6 0 5 12 0 Week 2 Browns 6 20 0 4 66 0 Week 3 @Raiders 8 29 0 3 23 0 Week 4 @Texans 8 29 0 6 26 0 Week 5 Ravens 9 40 0 3 39 0 Week 7 @Rams 6 32 1 1 -1 0 Week 8 Jaguars 5 19 0 4 19 0 Week 9 Titans 11 88 0 3 25 0 Week 10 Packers 15 101 1 2 9 0 Week 11 @Browns 9 129 1 3 16 0 Week 12 @Bengals 13 49 0 3 13 0

