In the Week 13 tilt between the Cleveland Browns and the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Jerome Ford score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Jerome Ford score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: -200 (Bet $20.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Ford has carried the ball 145 times for a team-high 628 yards (57.1 per game), with three touchdowns.

And Ford has caught 27 passes for 163 yards (14.8 per game) with two TDs.

Ford has rushed for a touchdown in three games.

He has had a touchdown catch in two of 11 games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Jerome Ford Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bengals 15 36 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Steelers 16 106 0 3 25 1 Week 3 Titans 10 18 1 2 33 1 Week 4 Ravens 9 26 0 5 19 0 Week 6 49ers 17 84 0 2 7 0 Week 7 @Colts 11 74 1 2 20 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 9 37 0 1 2 0 Week 9 Cardinals 20 44 0 5 33 0 Week 10 @Ravens 17 107 0 1 2 0 Week 11 Steelers 12 31 1 2 8 0 Week 12 @Broncos 9 65 0 4 14 0

