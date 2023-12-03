Will Johnny Gaudreau Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 3?
Can we expect Johnny Gaudreau scoring a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Johnny Gaudreau score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Gaudreau stats and insights
- In three of 25 games this season, Gaudreau has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has attempted three shots in one game versus the Bruins this season, but has not scored.
- Gaudreau has picked up four assists on the power play.
- Gaudreau's shooting percentage is 5.4%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 58 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Gaudreau recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|2
|0
|2
|18:57
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|21:23
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|19:09
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|18:56
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|20:51
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|16:54
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|24:00
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|19:44
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:42
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|19:20
|Home
|L 5-3
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
