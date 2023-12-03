The Cleveland Browns and the Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to play in a Week 13 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Kareem Hunt score a touchdown in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.

Will Kareem Hunt score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Hunt has taken 89 carries for 286 yards (31.8 per game) and six touchdowns.

Hunt has also caught nine passes for 59 yards (6.6 per game) .

Hunt has recorded multiple rushing touchdowns once this year. He has scored on the ground in five games in all.

Kareem Hunt Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 Titans 5 13 0 2 22 0 Week 4 Ravens 5 12 0 0 0 0 Week 6 49ers 12 47 1 3 24 0 Week 7 @Colts 10 31 2 0 0 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 14 55 1 1 12 0 Week 9 Cardinals 14 38 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Ravens 10 32 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Steelers 12 36 0 3 1 0 Week 12 @Broncos 7 22 0 0 0 0

