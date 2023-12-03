Kenny Pickett was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Pittsburgh Steelers match up against the Arizona Cardinals at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. All of Pickett's stats can be found on this page.

Looking at season stats, Pickett has passed for 2,000 yards (181.8 per game) and six touchdowns, with four picks. He has completed 61.8% of his passes (194-for-314), and has 39 carries for 51 yards one touchdown.

Kenny Pickett Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

Week 13 Injury Reports

Steelers vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Pickett 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 194 314 61.8% 2,000 6 4 6.4 39 51 1

Pickett Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 49ers 31 46 232 1 2 1 4 0 Week 2 Browns 15 30 222 1 1 4 -6 0 Week 3 @Raiders 16 28 235 2 0 3 11 0 Week 4 @Texans 15 23 114 0 1 2 9 0 Week 5 Ravens 18 32 224 1 0 6 -6 0 Week 7 @Rams 17 25 230 0 0 8 0 1 Week 8 Jaguars 10 16 73 0 0 1 10 0 Week 9 Titans 19 30 160 1 0 1 -1 0 Week 10 Packers 14 23 126 0 0 4 16 0 Week 11 @Browns 15 28 106 0 0 4 9 0 Week 12 @Bengals 24 33 278 0 0 5 5 0

