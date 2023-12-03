Which team has the edge at quarterback when Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4) match up with Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (2-10) at Acrisure Stadium on December 3? For detailed analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to fare in this matchup, keep reading.

Steelers vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

Kenny Pickett vs. Kyler Murray Matchup

Kenny Pickett 2023 Stats Kyler Murray 11 Games Played 3 61.8% Completion % 61.7% 2,000 (181.8) Passing Yards (Per Game) 719 (239.7) 6 Touchdowns 2 4 Interceptions 2 51 (4.6) Rushing Yards (Per game) 86 (28.7) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 3

Kenny Pickett Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 199.5 yards

: Over/Under 199.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 0.5 TD

: Over/Under 0.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Cardinals Defensive Stats

This year, the Cardinals are having trouble on defense, surrendering 26.8 points per game (30th in NFL).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Arizona has given up 2,621 total passing yards (22nd in NFL) and rank 25th in yards allowed per pass attempt (7).

Against the run, the Cardinals rank 31st in the league in rushing yards allowed per game with 140.1, and they rank 30th in rushing touchdowns allowed (16).

Defensively, Arizona is 23rd in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 59.3%. In third-down percentage allowed, it ranks 32nd at 47%.

Who comes out on top when the Steelers and the Cardinals square off?

Kyler Murray Game Props

Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Steelers Defensive Stats

