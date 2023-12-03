Will Kent Johnson Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 3?
When the Columbus Blue Jackets face off against the Boston Bruins on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Kent Johnson score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Kent Johnson score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnson stats and insights
- Johnson has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.
- Johnson has zero points on the power play.
- Johnson averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have given up 58 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
