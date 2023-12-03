Najee Harris has a favorable matchup when his Pittsburgh Steelers meet the Arizona Cardinals in Week 13 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Cardinals allow 140.1 rushing yards per game, third-worst in the league.

Harris has generated a team-high 598 yards on the ground after receiving 143 carries (54.4 ypg). He has scored four rushing TDs. Harris also averages 10.5 receiving yards per game, grabbing 19 balls for 116 yards on the year.

Harris vs. the Cardinals

Harris vs the Cardinals (since 2021): No games

No games Six opposing rushers have recorded 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Cardinals during the 2023 season.

Arizona has given up one or more rushing TDs to 12 opposing players this year.

The Cardinals have let two opposing players to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The rush defense of the Cardinals is allowing 140.1 yards per outing on the ground this year, which ranks 30th in the NFL.

The Cardinals have the No. 30 defense in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, conceding 16 this season (1.3 per game).

Steelers Player Previews

Najee Harris Rushing Props vs. the Cardinals

Rushing Yards: 55.5 (-118)

Harris Rushing Insights

Harris has hit the rushing yards over in six of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Steelers pass on 54.5% of their plays and run on 45.5%. They are 28th in NFL play in points scored.

His team has attempted 289 rushes this season. He's taken 143 of those carries (49.5%).

Harris has run for a touchdown in four games this season, but has not scored more than one in a single game.

He has four total touchdowns this season (26.7% of his team's 15 offensive TDs).

He has 14 red zone carries for 53.8% of the team share (his team runs on 47.3% of its plays in the red zone).

Harris' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Bengals 11/26/2023 Week 12 15 ATT / 99 YDS / 1 TD 0 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 11/19/2023 Week 11 12 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/12/2023 Week 10 16 ATT / 82 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/2/2023 Week 9 16 ATT / 69 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 2 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/29/2023 Week 8 7 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs

