Sunday's contest between the No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) and No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers (4-3) going head to head at Thompson-Boling Arena has a projected final score of 79-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Ohio State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Buckeyes took care of business in their most recent game 83-40 against Cornell on Sunday.

Ohio State vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Ohio State vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 79, Tennessee 72

Other Big Ten Predictions

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

The Buckeyes took down the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (No. 87-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 75-57 win on November 22 -- their best win of the season.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Ohio State is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.

Ohio State 2023-24 Best Wins

75-57 over Oklahoma State (No. 87) on November 22

79-55 over East Carolina (No. 94) on November 20

88-66 at home over Boston College (No. 107) on November 16

83-40 at home over Cornell (No. 221) on November 26

108-58 at home over IUPUI (No. 287) on November 12

Ohio State Leaders

Taylor Thierry: 14.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.7 STL, 67.4 FG%, 75 3PT% (3-for-4)

14.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.7 STL, 67.4 FG%, 75 3PT% (3-for-4) Jacy Sheldon: 17.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 55.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

17.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 55.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26) Cotie McMahon: 15.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 57.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)

15.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 57.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12) Celeste Taylor: 5.7 PTS, 2 STL, 32.5 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

5.7 PTS, 2 STL, 32.5 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Rebeka Mikulasikova: 8.7 PTS, 51.4 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes put up 84.5 points per game (18th in college basketball) while allowing 59.8 per contest (110th in college basketball). They have a +148 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 24.7 points per game.

