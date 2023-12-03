Ohio State vs. Minnesota December 3 Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's Big Ten slate includes the Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) versus the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) at 6:30 PM ET on BTN.
Ohio State vs. Minnesota Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Ohio State Top Players (2022-23)
- Brice Sensabaugh: 16.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Justice Sueing: 12.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bruce Thornton: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zed Key: 10.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Sean McNeil: 9.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Minnesota Top Players (2022-23)
- Ta'Lon Cooper: 9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Dawson Garcia: 15.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jamison Battle: 12.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Pharrel Payne: 8.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Joshua Ola-Joseph: 7.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Ohio State vs. Minnesota Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Ohio State Rank
|Ohio State AVG
|Minnesota AVG
|Minnesota Rank
|157th
|72.5
|Points Scored
|62.9
|350th
|141st
|69.0
|Points Allowed
|71.0
|207th
|111th
|32.8
|Rebounds
|29.9
|283rd
|121st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|309th
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|6.2
|299th
|289th
|11.7
|Assists
|14.7
|62nd
|25th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|12.3
|224th
