The Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) after winning four home games in a row. The Buckeyes are double-digit favorites by 13.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The over/under is 143.5 in the matchup.

Ohio State vs. Minnesota Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Value City Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ohio State -13.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio State Betting Records & Stats

In three of six games this season, Ohio State and its opponents have combined to total more than 143.5 points.

Ohio State has an average total of 144.6 in its games this year, 1.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Buckeyes have covered the spread twice in six opportunities this season.

Minnesota's .714 ATS win percentage (5-2-0 ATS record) is higher than Ohio State's .333 mark (2-4-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

Ohio State vs. Minnesota Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ohio State 3 50% 80.0 159.7 64.6 131.2 142.0 Minnesota 3 42.9% 79.7 159.7 66.6 131.2 144.8

Additional Ohio State Insights & Trends

Ohio State put together an 8-14-0 ATS record in conference games last year.

The 80.0 points per game the Buckeyes put up are 13.4 more points than the Golden Gophers give up (66.6).

Ohio State is 2-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall when scoring more than 66.6 points.

Ohio State vs. Minnesota Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ohio State 2-4-0 1-3 4-2-0 Minnesota 5-2-0 0-0 3-4-0

Ohio State vs. Minnesota Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ohio State Minnesota 10-6 Home Record 6-11 1-10 Away Record 1-9 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-3-0 74.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 62.2 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.5 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-9-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

