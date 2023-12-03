The Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Tennessee Volunteers (4-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Ohio State vs. Tennessee Scoring Comparison

  • The Buckeyes average 10.1 more points per game (84.5) than the Volunteers allow (74.4).
  • Ohio State is 5-0 when it scores more than 74.4 points.
  • Tennessee has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 84.5 points.
  • The Volunteers average 81.4 points per game, 21.6 more points than the 59.8 the Buckeyes allow.
  • Tennessee has a 4-2 record when putting up more than 59.8 points.
  • Ohio State is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 81.4 points.
  • The Volunteers shoot 42.9% from the field, 4.2% higher than the Buckeyes concede defensively.
  • The Buckeyes' 49.3 shooting percentage from the field is 9.6 higher than the Volunteers have conceded.

Ohio State Leaders

  • Taylor Thierry: 14.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.7 STL, 67.4 FG%, 75 3PT% (3-for-4)
  • Jacy Sheldon: 17.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 55.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)
  • Cotie McMahon: 15.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 57.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)
  • Celeste Taylor: 5.7 PTS, 2 STL, 32.5 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)
  • Rebeka Mikulasikova: 8.7 PTS, 51.4 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 East Carolina W 79-55 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/22/2023 Oklahoma State W 75-57 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/26/2023 Cornell W 83-40 Value City Arena
12/3/2023 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/5/2023 Ohio - Value City Arena
12/10/2023 Penn State - Value City Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.