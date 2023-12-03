Pat Freiermuth has a decent matchup when his Pittsburgh Steelers face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 13 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Cardinals have conceded 218.4 passing yards per game, 15th in the NFL.

Freiermuth's stat line shows 18 receptions for 180 yards and two scores. He posts 30.0 yards per game, and has been targeted 25 times.

Freiermuth vs. the Cardinals

Freiermuth vs the Cardinals (since 2021): No games

No games Five players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Arizona in the 2023 season.

17 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Cardinals this year.

Arizona has allowed three players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Cardinals is allowing 218.4 yards per game this season, which ranks 15th in the NFL.

So far this season, the Cardinals have given up 21 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.8 per game. That ranks 29th in the NFL.

Steelers Player Previews

Pat Freiermuth Receiving Props vs. the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 34.5 (-118)

Freiermuth Receiving Insights

Freiermuth has topped his receiving yards prop bet twice in six games this season.

Freiermuth has received 7.2% of his team's 346 passing attempts this season (25 targets).

He averages 7.2 yards per target this season (180 yards on 25 targets).

Freiermuth has had a touchdown catch in two of six games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has two total touchdowns this season (13.3% of his team's 15 offensive TDs).

With four red zone targets, Freiermuth has been on the receiving end of 13.8% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.

Freiermuth's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bengals 11/26/2023 Week 12 11 TAR / 9 REC / 120 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 11/19/2023 Week 11 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 3 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 3 REC / 41 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 9/18/2023 Week 2 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

