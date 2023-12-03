Best Bets, Odds for the Rams vs. Browns Game – Week 13
Best bets are available for when the Los Angeles Rams (5-6) host the Cleveland Browns (7-4) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
When is Rams vs. Browns?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- While BetMGM has the Rams winning by four, the model has the Browns taking home the victory, with a considerable margin between the two spreads (6.5 points). Take the Browns.
- Looking at this matchup's moneyline, the Rams' implied win probability is 66.4%.
- The Rams have compiled a 4-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 80% of those games).
- Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -198 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.
- The Browns have entered the game as underdogs six times this season and won three of those games.
- Cleveland has a record of 2-1 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +164 on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Cleveland (+4)
- The Rams have put together a 5-5-1 record against the spread this season.
- Los Angeles has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 4-point favorites.
- The Browns have covered the spread six times this season (6-4-1).
- Cleveland has a record of 2-0-1 ATS when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (40)
- Los Angeles and Cleveland average 2.8 more points between them than the total of 40 for this game.
- The Rams and the Browns have seen their opponents average a combined 0.3 more points per game than the over/under of 40 set for this matchup.
- Four of the Rams' 11 games with a set total have hit the over (36.4%).
- The Browns have hit the over in five of their 11 games with a set total (45.5%).
Kyren Williams Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|7
|85.6
|6
|23.7
|3
Cedric Tillman Receptions (Our pick: 2.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|5
|1.6
|0
|13
|0
